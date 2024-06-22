Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1928. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1928 Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1928 Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1928 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Alexander - May 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price

