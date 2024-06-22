Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1928. Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1928
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1928 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (11)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (14)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- MS67 (8)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1928 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search