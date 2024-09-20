Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1928. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1928 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1928 Narrow letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1928
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1928 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the RND auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.

Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 8, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1928 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price

