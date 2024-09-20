20 Kopeks 1928. Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1928 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the RND auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.

