Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1927
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1927 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (13)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (11)
- MS67 (3)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (29)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search