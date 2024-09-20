20 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1927 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

