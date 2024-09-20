Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1927 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1927 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1927 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1927
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1927 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 937 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1927 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

