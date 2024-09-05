Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1925 "Type 1924-1931". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1925 "Type 1924-1931" Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1925 "Type 1924-1931" Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1925 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Alexander - September 5, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date September 5, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2021 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Alexander - October 20, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1925 at auction Empire - September 15, 2012
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

