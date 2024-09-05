Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1925 "Type 1924-1931". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1925 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2021 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
