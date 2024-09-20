20 Kopeks 1925 "Type 1924-1931". Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1925 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 929 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

