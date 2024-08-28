20 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1924 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2010.

