20 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1924 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2010.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 36070 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 12, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
