Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931". Wide letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wide letters in "СССР"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 20 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931" Wide letters in "СССР" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1924 . Wide letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (5)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
786 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 36070 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 4, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Russian Heritage - April 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 12, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Empire - December 15, 2012
Seller Empire
Date December 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1924 at auction Empire - June 12, 2010
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 424
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1924 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search