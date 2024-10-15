Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923". Copper (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Variety: Copper
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1923 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
