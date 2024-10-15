20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923". Copper (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1923 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)