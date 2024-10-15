Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923". Copper (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Variety: Copper

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1923
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1923 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33161 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

