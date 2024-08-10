20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1923 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33118 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

