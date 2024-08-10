Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1923
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (303) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1923 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33118 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
