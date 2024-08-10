Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 20 Kopeks 1923 "Type 1921-1923" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1923
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1923 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33118 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,100. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1923 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

