Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1922 "Type 1921-1923" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1922
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1922 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
