Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1922 "Type 1921-1923" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1922 "Type 1921-1923" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 20 Kopeks 1922 "Type 1921-1923" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1922
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1922 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Знак - April 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Знак - April 27, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Знак - April 6, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Знак - April 6, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1922 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

