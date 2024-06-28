20 Kopeks 1922 "Type 1921-1923" (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1922 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (48) AU (14) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (45) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (2) MS66 (14) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (6) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (8) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (5) Service NGC (32) ННР (11) PCGS (5) RNGA (2)

