Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1921 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union (USSR)
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1921
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1921 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
