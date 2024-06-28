Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1921 (Russia, Soviet Union (USSR))

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1921 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR) Reverse 20 Kopeks 1921 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union (USSR)

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union (USSR)
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1921
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1921 . This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 33110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,575. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1921 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
