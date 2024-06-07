Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1991 Л. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow, Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 34100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
