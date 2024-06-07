2 Kopeks 1991 Л. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow, Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2012.

