Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1991 Л. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1991 Л Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1991 Л Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow, Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow, Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 34100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Alexander - August 4, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - April 9, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Empire - December 24, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64
To auction

