Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1991 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1991 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1991 М - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Moscow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 М at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 М at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 М at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
5 ₽
Price in auction currency 5 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Sima Srl
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search