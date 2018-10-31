2 Kopeks 1991 М (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1991 with mark М. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Moscow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP67 (2) Service PCGS (2)