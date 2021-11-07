2 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) AU50 (1) SP67 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)