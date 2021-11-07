Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1991 Л - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1991 Л - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Leningrad
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • RND (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Alexander - February 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 11, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction MS67 - December 13, 2018
Seller MS67
Date December 13, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1991 Л at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1991 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search