Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1991 Л (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1991 with mark Л. This tombac coin from the times of USSR struck at the Leningrad Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- RND (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 13, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1991 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search