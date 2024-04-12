Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1990 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 123,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1324 $
Price in auction currency 123000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
