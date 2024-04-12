Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1990 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1990 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1990
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1990 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 930 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 123,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (15)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1324 $
Price in auction currency 123000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1990 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1990 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Oct 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 22, 2024
Category
Year
Search