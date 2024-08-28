Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
