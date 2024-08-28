2 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

