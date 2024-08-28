Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1989 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1989 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1989
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1989 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1989 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1989 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1989 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1989 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1989 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1989 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1989 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1989 at auction Imperial Coin - February 22, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1989 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
