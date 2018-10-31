Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1987 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1987 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 3,800. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
