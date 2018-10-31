2 Kopeks 1987 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1987 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 3,800. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) SP67 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)