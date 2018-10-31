Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1987 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1987 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1987 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1987
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1987 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 3,800. Bidding took place October 31, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1987 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 110 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1987 at auction MS67 - October 31, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1987 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1987 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1987 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

