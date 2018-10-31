Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1986 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1986 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 2,100. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (7)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1550 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1986 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search