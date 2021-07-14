Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1985 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1985
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1985 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1985 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - July 14, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1985 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1985 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1985 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1985 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

