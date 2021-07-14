Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1985 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1985 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1985 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
