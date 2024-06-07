Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1984 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 22,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22200 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
