2 Kopeks 1984 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1984 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1426 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 22,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) SP67 (3) Service PCGS (3)