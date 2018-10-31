Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1983 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1983 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MS67 (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search