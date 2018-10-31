Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1982 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1982 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
