Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1981 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1981 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1981 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1981
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1981 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (4)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1981 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1981 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1150 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1981 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1981 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1981 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1981 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1981 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

