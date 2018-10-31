Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1981 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1981 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1150 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1981 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
