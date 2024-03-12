Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
