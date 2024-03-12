Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1980
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1980 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1980 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1980 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1980 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1980 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1980 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

