2 Kopeks 1980 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1980 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,700. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) SP67 (2) PL65 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)