Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1979 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search