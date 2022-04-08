Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1979 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1979
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1979 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1979 at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1979 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1979 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1979 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1979 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

