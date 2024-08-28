Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1978 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (12)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1978 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
