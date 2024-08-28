Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1978 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1978 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1978 "Type 1961-1991" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1978
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1978 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1978 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Category
Year
Search