Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 27,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
