2 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 27,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (16) AU (1) Condition (slab) SP66 (4) SP64 (4) PL65 (2) Service PCGS (8) NGC (2)