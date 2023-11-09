Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1977 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1977 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1977
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1977 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 27,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PL65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1977 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1977 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
