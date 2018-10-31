Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1976 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1976
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1976 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1976 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1976 at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1976 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1976 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1976 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1976 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1976 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1976 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

