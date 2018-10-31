Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1976 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1976 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
