2 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2685 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS65 (4) SP66 (1) Service PCGS (6)