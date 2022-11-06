Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1975 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1975 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2685 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
