Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1973 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1973
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1973 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (9)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - April 14, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - December 17, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1973 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1973 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
San Martino
Auction Oct 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Oct 5, 2024
Category
Year
Search