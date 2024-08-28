2 Kopeks 1973 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1973 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (15) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (13) SP66 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (14)