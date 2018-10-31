Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (8)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1972 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place August 6, 2023.
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
