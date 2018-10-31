Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1972 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1972 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1972 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place August 6, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1972 at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1972 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1972 at auction AURORA - July 30, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 30, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1972 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1972 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1972 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1972 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1972 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

