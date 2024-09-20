Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1970 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (9)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1970 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 54. Bidding took place August 6, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1401 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
