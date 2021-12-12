Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1969 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1969
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1969 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2678 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1969 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1969 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1969 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1969 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

