Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1969 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1969 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 2678 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
