Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1968 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1968 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1968 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - June 26, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - June 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1968 at auction Empire - March 21, 2018
Seller Empire
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1968 All Russian coins Russian tombac coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Category
Year
Search