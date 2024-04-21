Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1964 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1964 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1964 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1964
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1964 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Imperial Coin - July 14, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1964 at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

