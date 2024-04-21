Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1964 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1964 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
