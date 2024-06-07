Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1962 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1962 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
