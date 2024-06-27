Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1961 "Type 1961-1991" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1961 . This tombac coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 3246 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 56. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
