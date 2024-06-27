Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1957 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1957 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1957 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1957
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1957 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (14)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (7)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1957 at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

