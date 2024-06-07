Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1956 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1956 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1956 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1956
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1956 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 140. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1956 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

