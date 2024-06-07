Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1954 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1954
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1954 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3904 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Imperial Coin - December 18, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction Imperial Coin - July 31, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 31, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction MS67 - June 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction MS67 - April 4, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1954 at auction MS67 - January 17, 2019
Seller MS67
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

