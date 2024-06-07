Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1954 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3904 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
