2 Kopeks 1954 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1954 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 22,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2018.

