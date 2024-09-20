Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1953
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1953 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (13)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1953 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

