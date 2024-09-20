Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1953 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1953 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
