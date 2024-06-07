Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1952 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1952
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1952 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - September 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction MUNZE - July 28, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - February 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - November 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Imperial Coin - December 18, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1952 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

