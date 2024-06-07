Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1952 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1952 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 23, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
