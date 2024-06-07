2 Kopeks 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1951 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 625. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (4) XF (1) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) VF35 (3) Service ННР (1) NGC (6)