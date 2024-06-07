Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1951 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1951 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1951
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1951 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 625. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - March 31, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction MS67 - May 30, 2018
Seller MS67
Date May 30, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - June 6, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - June 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - June 6, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Imperial Coin - June 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction MS67 - February 15, 2018
Seller MS67
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - February 28, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - February 28, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date February 28, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - November 25, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - November 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date November 25, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Rare Coins - October 22, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - November 27, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1951 at auction Alexander - November 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
