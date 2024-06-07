Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1951 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1951 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 625. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- MS67 (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 31, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 30, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 25, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 22, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search