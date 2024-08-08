Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1950 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1950
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1950 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
