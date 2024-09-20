Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1949 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1949 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place March 31, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
