2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1937-1948". Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1948 . Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) XF (6) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) F12 (1)