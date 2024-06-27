Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1937-1948". Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1948 . Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Empire (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
796 $
Price in auction currency 71100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 29, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search