Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1937-1948". Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1937-1948" Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1937-1948" Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1948
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1948 . Wreath of the coat of arms with 11 ribbons. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Empire (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
796 $
Price in auction currency 71100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - November 21, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 21, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction AURORA - April 26, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - May 27, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - May 27, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 27, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - November 27, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - November 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2014
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - September 29, 2012
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Alexander - September 29, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 29, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Empire - April 28, 2012
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Empire - April 17, 2010
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1948 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aurora Numismatica
Auction Oct 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
SINCONA AG
Auction Oct 21, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Oct 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search