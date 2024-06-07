Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1948-1957" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1948
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 73,001. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1948 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

