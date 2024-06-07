2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 73,001. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (11) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (6) MS64 (5) MS63 (8) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) VF20 (1) Service NGC (20) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (3)

Coins and Medals (18)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

MS67 (11)

MUNZE (4)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (10)