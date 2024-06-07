Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1948 "Type 1948-1957" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1948 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 73,001. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
