Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1946
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1946 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
