Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1946 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1946 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1946
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1946 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1946 at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

