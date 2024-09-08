Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1945 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1945
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1945 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 925. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 9300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - March 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - June 25, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - March 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - March 9, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Coins and Medals - January 21, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1945 at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 425
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of USSR Coins of Russia in 1945 All Russian coins Russian aluminum-bronze coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Art-Rite S.r.l.
Auction Oct 10, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Picena SRL
Auction Oct 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MDC Monaco
Auction Oct 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search