Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1945 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1945
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1945 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 925. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1945 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
