Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1941 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1941
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1941 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - August 28, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date August 28, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins and Medals - June 16, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction MUNZE - December 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
To auction
Russia 2 Kopeks 1941 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
To auction

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

