Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1941 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1941 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 200. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 8, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1941 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search