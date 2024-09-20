Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1940 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 2 Kopeks 1940 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1940
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1940 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the RND auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - September 20, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 28, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
To auction
Russia 2 Kopeks 1940 at auction Восточно-европейский - October 3, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date October 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

