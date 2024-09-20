Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1940 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1940 . This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the RND auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (11)
- Coins and Medals (14)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (9)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (9)
- MS67 (14)
- MUNZE (3)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (26)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search